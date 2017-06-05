South Africa: Junior, Youth SA Athletics Teams Announced

Athletics South Africa (ASA) has announced the names of the athletes who will represent the country at junior and youth level at upcoming international events.

The 14-member junior squad, which is made up of nine boys and five girls, will fly the South African flag at the CAA African Junior Championships in Tlemcen, Algeria later this month.

Eleven youth athletes, eight boys and three girls will be heading to Nairobi, Kenya next month for the IAAF World Youth Championships.

ASA president Aleck Skhosana congratulated the youngsters on their selection and wished them well at their respective meets.

"Congratulations to all athletes for being selected to represent your country at the highest level! We wish both teams the best of luck. These may be small teams, but they are both strong, and we believe these athletes will be able to carry the SA flag with pride," said Skhosana.

The CAA African Junior Championships will take place from June 29 to July, 2, while the IAAF World Youth Championships is scheduled for July 12-16.

Teams:

CAA African Junior Championships

Clarence Munyai, Mthembu Monareng, George Kusche, Kayle Bligaut, Patrick Duvenhage, Carel Haasbroek, Werna Vissar, Hernu van Vuuren, Werner Dames, Simoney Weitsz, Taylon Beildt, Yvonne Robson, Janna Steinman, Yolandi Stander

IAAF World Youth Championships

Retsheiditswe Mlenga, Tshenolo Lemao, Julian Bogner, Sokwakhana Zazini, Breyten Poole, Valco van Wyk, Brandon Morne, Joshua Maas, Zeney van der Walt, Gontse Morake, Tharina van der Walt

