5 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Safaricom to Phase Out Paper Bags in Shops, Aims to Save Sh10mn in Re-Usable Bags

Nairobi — Safaricom has announced it has started phasing out the use of plastic bags at their shops replacing it with eco-friendly re-usable bags.

Making the announcement during the Environment Day celebrations in Nakuru, Safaricom's Director Regional Sales and Operations, Steve Okeyo has said the eco-friendly bags can be reused 41 times, saving the company 10 million shillings per year.

"The launch of re-usable bags is in line with the company's commitment to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12 which calls for responsible consumption and production," said Okeyo

He said environmental considerations are an integral part of the company's business strategy.

