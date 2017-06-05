5 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ulinzi Stars Unveil Elitebet as New Shirt Sponsors

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya Defence Forces football team Ulinzi Stars on Monday unveiled betting firm Elitebet as their new shirt sponsors, a deal that will last until the end of the season.

Though the financial details of the deal up for renewal at the end of the season were undisclosed, Elitebet Managing Director Waiyaki Hinga described it as multi-million package with the company set to fully kit the team as well as take care of logistics and match winning bonuses.

"It is more like an open cheque and not entirely tied on any financial figure. We have set out what we are supposed to do and it will cover the team from the Premier League, cup games, military games, as well as CAF assignments," Hinga told Capital Sport.

He added; "We will sit down at the end of the season and make analysis on the sponsorship and basing on various factors including performance, we will renew."

The announcement comes barely a week after Parliament shot down a proposal by the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich slapping a 50 per cent tax imposed on betting and gaming firms.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony on Monday morning at the Defence Headquarters, Kenya Defence Forces Football Association (KDFFA) chairman Brigadier Aphaxard Kiugu promised that the funds will be put into the intended use.

"At Ulinzi, we are soldiers first and always guided by very tough principles. This money will be used very well and for its purpose. We thank Elitebet for choosing Ulinzi and we know this is going to be a boost to the team," said Brigadier Kiugu.

Except for the KDF logo, Ulinzi has been without a shirt sponsor since the departure of South African petroleum company Engen who had sponsored them over two seasons. Prior to that, the military outfit also had sponsorship from Metropolitan Insurance.

"Every club has financial needs and to us, it is no different. This is a huge boost for us because we will now be able to pay good bonuses to the players and also prepare better for matches," Ulinzi Stars Vice Chairman Major Joe Birgen said.

