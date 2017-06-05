5 June 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: President Appoints New Full-Time Judges

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — The Judicial Service Commission has announced that President Hage Geingob has appointed Boas Usiku and Johanna Sophia Prinsloo as permanent judges of the High Court, with effect from July 1.

Their appointments were on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission. Judge Usiku is a practising Namibian lawyer and was first appointed as an acting judge of the High Court from September 5, 2016 to December 2, 2016. His appointment was then extended from December 3 last year to March 31 this year and was again extended from April 1 to June 30.

Judge Prinsloo, also a Namibian, was the principal magistrate at Swakopmund Magistrate's Court until her appointment as an acting judge of the High Court from February 1 to 28 and from March 1 to 31, which was further extended from April 1 to June 30, culminating last week in her official appointment by President Geingob as a permanent judge of the High Court.

Namibia

University Students' Leader Granted Bail

Joseph Kalimbwe, the suspended leader of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Namibia (Unam)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.