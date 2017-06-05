5 June 2017

South Africa: Muslim Girls Have to Carry 'Concession Cards' to Wear Headscarf at Joburg School

Claims that Muslim girls need permission to wear headscarves at Northcliff High School are being investigated, the Gauteng education department said on Monday.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department's officials were at the school and he would only be able to comment later.

A pupil's mother posted a message on Facebook, stating that her daughter was forced to carry a "concession card" to wear her headscarf.

"Wtf our daughters must now carry concession cards to wear their head scarves at a public High School. How is this different from the Dompas Black South Africans had to carry in the past. #NorthCliffHigh I'm am not going to accept this," the post reads.

The laminated card has the pupil's name, states that she is allowed to wear a headscarf, and is signed by the principal.

The school could not be reached for comment.

