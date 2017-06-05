Blantyre — The Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has described the 2017 flag week which was launched on May 8, 2017 by the Minister of Health, Dr Peter Kumpalume, as a success saying people have responded positively to their call.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Friday, MRCS Communications Manager, Felix Washon, said the week went on very well and that Red Cross Volunteers from all the 33 divisions of the Society have collected donations from the public.

"We are happy that people were able and willing to give their donations. We would like to thank the general public for their support," said Washon.

Washon, however, pointed out that although most people responded to MRCS's call, other Malawians do not understand what Red Cross is all about hence they do not find it necessary to donate to them.

"Most people think Red Cross is an International Organization and that it is profit making. Malawians need to know that Red Cross Society is for everyone and in one way or the other, we may all be able to benefit from the donations.

According to Washon, Red Cross is planning to continue with sensitization campaigns so that more Malawians get to know what Red Cross is all about and how important it is.

The Communications Manager further said that government removed MRCS from the list of organizations that it funds and that they are now working towards getting back to that list. He said they are happy that during the launch of the flag week, the Minister of Health, Dr Peter Kumpalume, promised to engage the Finance Minister to put MRCS back on the list.

"If government goes back to funding and supporting us again, some of our financial problems will be lessened," said Washon.

Commenting on how much money MRCS has collected, Washon said he was not going to be able to give the figure as they were still receiving funds from the different divisions.

He said the week was extended as most organizations pledged to give their funds at the end of the month of May.

Washon further said that some of the money that is collected during annual flag weeks is used to help vulnerable people in the communities or divisions so it remains there.

Red Cross Society has over 17 million volunteers and it operates in 190 countries worldwide.