Namibia: Schools Netball Super League in Gear

The first games in the 2017 Bank Windhoek Schools Netball Super League were played in Windhoek last week. Teams from the U/17 and U/19 teams participated, while an additional league was created for U/15 teams.

Liezel Garbers, a member of the steering committee who coordinates the league, said that the Bank Windhoek Schools Netball Super League provides schools with the opportunity to improve the standard of netball at school level. "Therefore, we saw it fit to expand the league this year to include U/15, U/17 and U/19 teams."

For this year the following schools have confirmed their participation: Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool; Otjiwarongo Secondary School; Privaatskool Moria; Gobabis Gymnasium; Privaatskool Elnatan; Tsumeb Gymnasium; Pro-Ed Academy; Windhoek Gymnasium; Windhoek High School; Edugate Academy; Walvis Bay Private High School; Grootfontein Agri College; Duinesig Combined School; De Duine Secondary School.

The results for the opening games held on 31 May are as follows: U/15; WAP vs Tsumeb Gymnasium 23/38, Elnatan vs Tsumeb Gymnasium 24/19, Pro-Ed vs Elnatan 16/21 and Pro-Ed vs WAP 21/23

U/17; Moria vs Gobabis Gymnasium 4/38, Elnatan vs Moria 51/5, Edugate vs Elnatan 9/26, Walvis Bay Private High School vs Edugate 35/10, Gobabis Gymnasium vs Walvis Bay Private High School 20/27, Tsumeb Gymnasium vs Elnatan 31/18 and Gobabis Gymnasium vs Tsumeb Gymnasium 14/34

U/19 games; WAP vs Moria 47/22, Moria vs Elnatan 19/54 and WAP vs Edugate 31/17.

For the other games played on 1 June, the results are as follows:

U/15; Windhoek Gymnasium vs Windhoek High School 24/17

U/17: Windhoek Gymnasium vs Windhoek High School 43/10

U/19: Windhoek Gymnasium vs Windhoek High School 29/34.

The next games are scheduled for 23 June and will be played in Outjo, Gobabis, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Windhoek.