After a hugely successful concert at the Warehouse Theatre in 2016, the married multi-instrumentalist duo, Bottomless Coffee Band (BCB) is returning to stage on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday, 14 June at 20h00.

Shortly after the 2016 Namibian tour, the South African band embarked on a two-month tour of Europe and the UK, playing shows in Belgium, the Netherlands, London and a week-long stint at the famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Lourens, the rock and roll half of BCB, believes that 2016's Namibian tour was instrumental in their preparations to perform in the northern hemisphere.

"Namibia and especially Windhoek played a massive role in preparing us to face the European crowds. It gave us a much needed boost of confidence to back ourselves and what we had to offer, no matter where we played."

The pair met as students at the University of Stellenbosch, singing in the university choir. After a few cups of coffee, they realised that they shared much more than their common interest in blues music.

They describe their style of music as "acoustic folk-rock and afro-blues" and they like to refer to it as gourmet music.

"This term captures our vision as musicians: to produce an organic sound that is true to ourselves, that encourages good times, evokes emotion and sparks deeds of love, hope and change," their official website states.

Esté and Lourens are avid instrumentalists who play 12 instruments between them including farmer foot drums, acoustic and electric guitar, banjo, acoustic bass, U-Bass (aka basselele), accordion, ukulele, harmonica, glockenspiel, melodica and various percussion instruments.

Since their return from abroad, BCB have completed four successful tours in their native South Africa and have begun work on their new album, which is set to be released during the second half of the year. Their show promises to hold some new material and a number of entertaining stories from the road.

Advance tickets are available for Wednesday's show at the Warehouse Theatre.