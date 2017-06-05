Blantyre — A tour around Blantyre City by Malawi News Agency (MANA) has revealed that some people are still urinating in public places despite a number of campaigns being run by the Blantyre City Council (BCC) to arrest the situation.

Mana toured Blantyre Market, the Clock Tower, Mibawa Bus Terminal and the area between the National Library and Mount Soche Hotel where it saw numerous people urinating in public.

BCC's Public Relations Manager (PRM), Anthony Kasunda told Mana that the problem is that some people in Blantyre do not care about public health.

"There are a few people in the city who are geared to make the city unclean. It is high time that people of Blantyre City take the responsibility to stop those that are making the city dirty as a way of preventing disease out breaks," commented Kasunda.

Kasunda said apart from enforcing by-laws that criminalize urinating in public, the Council will continue with its awareness and sensitization campaigns.

He further said that the Council, with financial and technical support from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and WASTE Netherlands is rehabilitating 28 public toilets around the city at the moment.

"The initial target is 40 public toilets but eventually the Council will construct or rehabilitate about 100 units," said Kasunda.

Asked on what the Council does with those found urinating in public places, Kasunda said it is only the court that has the mandate to mete punishment to offenders.