Mzimba — Mzimba Police continues to face transport problems four months down the line after their vehicle was involved in an accident early February.

Mzimba Police Spokesperson Sergeant Peter Botha told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that their vehicle was involved in an accident four months ago, a situation that has affected police day-to-day operations at the station.

"Mzimba is a vast district and sometimes it becomes difficult for us to attend to calls at night concerning house breakings. We sometimes have relied on other stakeholders such as M'mbelwa District Council for vehicles. They have really been supportive to us but we still feel the challenge because in certain circumstances all the vehicles are engaged," said the PRO.

Botha said the district records a number of crimes that need police visibility butthey fail to reach such places on time due to transport problems.

Recently, a 34 year old man identified as Biko Mhlanga was burnt to death by mob justice at Madede in Mzimba District due to failure of the police to reach the place on time.