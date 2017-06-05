South Africa: Ethekwini ANCYL Denies DA 'Capture' Claims

The eThekwini African National Congress Youth League on Monday denied Democratic Alliance claims that it was trying to "capture" the municipality.

It was not calling for 40% of all vacant positions to be reserved for league members, nor did it intent to control a R1bn youth fund, ANCYL eThekwini regional spokesperson Thulisa Ndlela told News24.

The league resolved in 2016 that youth got appointed into vacant municipal positions, including clerical and administrative jobs.

"Not cadres; not ANCYL members, but any qualified person below the age of 35. People who will sustain our economy."

During the June ANC policy conference, the league would advocate that the requirement for previous experience be dropped for those applying for government posts.

"We will advocate for the youth, especially graduates, not to be asked for experience when applying for government jobs so that they can get on-the-job experience," he said.

DA eThekwini caucus leader Zwakele Mncwango said in a statement on Sunday that the ANCYL wanted 40% of all city management positions to be assigned to its cadres, regardless of experience and qualifications.

Ndlela said Ekurhuleni had set aside R12bn for youth development programmes. The league wanted R1bn of this to be allocated to help young people establish businesses. The municipality, not the league, would be in charge of this money, he said.

Mncwango said the DA would oppose the league's "capture plan".

"The eThekwini ANCYL is no doubt quite inspired by the Guptas' capture at large of the ANC government, and the ANCYL leadership's own close ties with the Guptas," Mncwango said.

Government posts should not be reserved only for people affiliated to a certain political parties, he said.

