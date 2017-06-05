Blantyre — Police in Limbe have arrested a 28 year old man for being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa popularly known as Chamba.

Limbe Police's Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO) Widson Nhlane said they arrested Dick Jeremiah on Thursday after receiving a tip from the public that he had the illegal substance.

"Some well wishers tipped the police that Jeremiah was selling the stuff at a certain beer hall within the township. After a search was conducted, he was found with two Jumbos containing the stuff plus 130 twists," said Nhlane.

Nhlane said the Cannabis has been taken to Bvumbwe Research Station for examination.

"After all investigations are concluded, he will appear in court to answer charges of being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa," said Nhlane.

The country's laws criminalize the production, possession and sale of Cannabis Sativa.

Jeremiah hails from Nkhuku Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Chikumbu in Mulanje.