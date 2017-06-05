South Africa: DA - Federalism Subverting a Coherent Party Response

analysis

The weekend's DA political circus over the suspension of Helen Zille has exposed the fundamental problem with their federal structure which is inevitably subverting a coherent party response.

Federal organisations generally involve complex relationships between two (or more) levels of leadership, which can lead to tensions that require mechanisms for resolving them. The first question that arises is who is officially mandated by the Federal Council to communicate its decisions. The second question is who is the council secretary who must then communicate the decisions of the council to the relevant people involved (in this case Helen Zille).

It is improbable that Mmusi Maimane misunderstood the decisions of the Federal Council which would naturally have been written down by the council secretary and read to the council at the end of the meeting. For James Selfe, the chairperson, to be miles apart with the leader of the party on outcomes of the federal meeting speaks to more than just the dishonesty and Zille's stronghold on the party, but to the fundamental problems with their federal structure,

The problem with having a federal structure, with a federal executive separate from the party's government apparatus, is that it breeds arrogance and marginalisation...