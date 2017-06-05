5 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: DA - Federalism Subverting a Coherent Party Response

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Yonela Diko

The weekend's DA political circus over the suspension of Helen Zille has exposed the fundamental problem with their federal structure which is inevitably subverting a coherent party response.

Federal organisations generally involve complex relationships between two (or more) levels of leadership, which can lead to tensions that require mechanisms for resolving them. The first question that arises is who is officially mandated by the Federal Council to communicate its decisions. The second question is who is the council secretary who must then communicate the decisions of the council to the relevant people involved (in this case Helen Zille).

It is improbable that Mmusi Maimane misunderstood the decisions of the Federal Council which would naturally have been written down by the council secretary and read to the council at the end of the meeting. For James Selfe, the chairperson, to be miles apart with the leader of the party on outcomes of the federal meeting speaks to more than just the dishonesty and Zille's stronghold on the party, but to the fundamental problems with their federal structure,

The problem with having a federal structure, with a federal executive separate from the party's government apparatus, is that it breeds arrogance and marginalisation...

South Africa

Easy Ways to Save Water Around the House

It's World Environment Day and the Western Cape continues to battle severe drought. Residents can do their part by… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.