5 June 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Blue League Donates to Rainbow Orphanage

By James Mwale

Lilongwe — Blue League, a grouping of young professional Malawians, on Saturday donated assorted items worth over K300, 000 to Rainbow Children's Development Center, an orphanage in Lilongwe.

The organisation's treasurer Hastings Katunga, who also chaired the fundraising committee of finances for the donation, said the donation is a way of giving back to the community.

"The donation is meant to cheer up the kids and to let them know that there are people out there who have their welfare at heart," Katunga told Malawi News Agency in an interview.

He added that charity works should be made in good faith with the core aim of making a positive difference in the lives of the needy.

Director for the orphanage Henry Mbewe hailed the young professionals for the gesture saying it was a significant boost and inspiration to the kids.

He has since expressed hope of a continued relationship with the grouping and has challenged equally able organisations to emulate the gesture.

Blue League is national organisation with a chapter in each of the country's four regions and the donation was courtesy of central region chapter.

