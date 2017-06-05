Namibia: 'The Porridge Queen' Tours the Country

Committed Artists of Namibia (CAN), is expanding its much sought-after theatre activities to six regions starting today. This tour forms part of the group's fourth 10-year cycle to focus on regional theatre and is the group's first cautious step towards constantly serving the cultural and theatre needs of rural populations across the country.

CAN recently won a theatre Best Actor award for Adriano Visagie during the bi-annual Theatre and Film Awards of the National Theatre of Namibia.

On this tour, the group will be staging the satirical stage play, 'The Porridge Queen', by playwright Frederick Philander at six schools in the following regions: Hardap, Karas, Omaheke, Otjozondjupa, Erongo and Omusati.

The five-member tour cast commences today and will end on 13 June. All shows are from 12h00 to 13h00. Free shows will be performed at Okahandja Secondary School at Okahandja today, at Wennie du Plessis at Gobabis tomorrow, Dr Lemmer High School at Rehoboth on Wednesday, 7 June, PK de Villiers at Keetmanshoop on Thursday, 8 June, Kolin Foundation Secondary School at Arandis on Friday, 9 June and Oshakati Secondary School at Oshakati on Monday, 12 June.

This time around, an estimated 6 000 pupils will benefit from this award-winning play.

The cast and technical team members of this comedy about a porridge selling street vendor reflecting the socio-economic and political situation in the country are Elzaan de Wee as Handjievol, John Isaacks as The Worker and Ou Booi. Danny Matroos will take on the role of the health inspector and Ou Six, Frederick B Philander will play as Capie and Jehova, Zenlia Philander will be the insurance and political agent while Felicity Celento is the dialogue director and sound and lighting technician.

"We are confident that we will be successful in the rural areas, like we have been in Windhoek's over-saturated arts and culture activities that seldom reach the regions. We intend to reactivate and rekindle the hidden stage talents and interest in theatre in all the regions, finances permitting. We owe it to the regions," Frederick Philander, the artistic director of the CAN, said.