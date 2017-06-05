Zimbabwe: Youths Must Emulate Hero Ndlovu

editorial

Zimbabweans from across the country on Saturday laid to rest one of the nation's greatest sons, Cde Naison Khutshwekaya Ndlovu.

Speaking at Cde Ndlovu's burial at the National Heroes Acre, President Mugabe paid tribute to a man he described as humble, hardworking, selfless, consistent and principled. The President implored those of us who remain to emulate Cde Ndlovu's exemplary life, and be prepared to sacrifice for the country.

The previous day outside Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera, President Mugabe had dwelt on similar virtues when he addressed youths at the first of 10 Presidential Youth Interface Rallies. It does remind us that these are matters at his heart at all times. And rightly so, too.

Zimbabwe is undergoing a radical economic transformation which calls for sacrifice and dedication. These issues go beyond the party and next year's harmonised elections.

The path of radical socio-economic transformation Zimbabwe set itself on since 2000 has attracted a backlash from enemies in and outside the country. Those enemies come in all hues; it's no longer as simple as identifying an individual's skin colour. It now demands more discernment. That is why it is important for the youth to fully grasp the task being handed over to them through the death of national heroes such as Cde Ndlovu.

Zimbabwe has been subjected to ruthless sanctions for deciding on a radical departure from the trodden path of fellow African nations in handling the post-colonial state. Particularly from the year 2000, the governing Zanu-PF, led by President Mugabe, decided it was not going to be business as usual where independence means little more than a national flag and a new national anthem while erstwhile colonisers retain control of the economy.

That departure means assuming full charge of the nation's resources and charting a destiny in which Zimbabweans get maximum benefit of the independence dividend. It would therefore be a gross misnomer to claim to be independent as a nation, yet leave the best part of the soil in the hands and under the control of aliens.

While it is true that youths want jobs, that is a limited conception of independence. It is to trivialise the sacrifices of heroes like Cde Ndlovu, who took it upon themselves to confront the settlers in this country to reclaim our stolen land. In any case, if we acknowledge that Zimbabwe is a largely agriculture-based economy, albeit a transitioning one, it means most of the jobs are on the farms, or industry related to agriculture. That is why the land is the economy.

But the enemy the likes of Cde Ndlovu fought and defeated yesterday has not given up the fight. He is determined in many subtle ways to regain full control of the economy, even if he might not want to be obtrusive on the political front.

Institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund were never and will never advance the interests of black people. They push only the interests of those who established them. Whenever they make economic prescriptions, it is only to gain markets for their founders, while they destroy nascent post-independence industries being set up by Africans. We are largely consumers of products we don't produce, and that can never grow our economy.

It is for these reason that the youth must be vigilant. There will be lots of inducements with promises of the easy life. It starts with the love of money.

The next thing is a betrayal of the cause of the revolution. Julius Malema of South Africa now finds it easier to collaborate with whites in the Democratic Alliance than defend the African National Congress. That is what money can do to the most fervent of revolutionaries.

It's something Zimbabweans should guard against. Revolutions are never a stroll in the park. It's sacrifice, hard work, consistence and principle, which keep one on the straight and narrow path like Cde Ndlovu. He is a man we should emulate, a man we should measure our dedication to the cause against.

May his death inspire us to be better people.