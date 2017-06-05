Malawi: Wacrad Trains Mzimba Women in Bakery Skills

Mzimba — Word Alive Commission for Relief and Development (WACRAD) says engaging women in various entrepreneurial skills and savings is vital in the empowerment and improvement of their economic wellbeing.

WACRAD Project Officer, Harvey Munthali, made the remarks on Wednesday during a graduation ceremony of 12 women from Edingeni in the area of Paramount Chief M'mbelwa in Mzimba after being trained in bakery.

Munthali said women are the ones with greatest responsibility of taking care of families and if economically empowered, they would be able to support their families effectively without necessarily relying on their husbands.

"The main objective of WACRAD is to improve children's lives. But sometimes the women lack basic needs to be able to provide for the children. We thought that by supporting the women through training them in bakery, they will be able to help their families.

"Today these women can bake bread, Molinga biscuits and pancakes among others. We have just learnt that in a week they have already raised MK87, 000. With this, as WACRAD, we are optimistic that the bakery will help uplift their lives and their families," Munthali said.

Chairperson for the women's Limbani Bakery, Ethel Matupi, said the women could now see some light at the end of tunnel as they could struggle to find money for their family needs in the past.

She commended WACRAD for the training in bakery, saying it had unlocked a lot of grey areas such as book keeping, and sanitation and hygiene within the bakery component which the women were not familiar with.

"Apart from the bakery, our group was also trained in village savings and loans. Reaching today, we have hit MK800, 000 in our savings and with this bakery, we are hopeful that we will buy a maize mill as per our plan," said Matupi.

One of the trainers from TEVETA, Lexa Mkandawire, urged the women to take baking as a business to improve their livelihoods.