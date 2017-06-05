Lubango — At least 9.222 teachers were admitted this year in various levels of the education subsystem countrywide, out of the 45.000 needed to strengthen the sector.

This was said to press on Saturday in Lubango city, southern Huíla province, by the Education minister Pinda Simão, when speaking on the fringes of the presentation and launch of a work entitled "Education and the construction of pertinent knowledge", written by the writer Kianvu Tamo, to the academicians at the Independent Polytechnic Higher education Institute.

According to the minister, the number of integrated teachers was negligible due to the global economic situation that has been hitting the country since 2014.

Pinda Simão reported that there were teachers who left for various reasons and must also be replaced by those who are waiting for vacancies to guarantee the improvement and quality of the education system in Angola.

The minister considered that despite the lack of human resources and the continuous growth of the school network in Angola, it is necessary to resolve this problem so as to meet the demand.

The Ministry of Education controls a total of 234.066 primary and secondary school teachers in the 2nd cycle.