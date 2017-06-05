Kenya: One Dies At Samburu Hospital As Nurses Down Tools

One person died on Monday after he was turned away at Samburu County Referral hospital following a strike by nurses.

Speaking shortly after the demise of the elderly man, his son Joseph Leng'uro said that the deceased had been rushed to the facility at around 1.30pm but the old man could not be attended to.

He said that they were advised to rush him to a private facility where he could be attended to.

However, he said, his father breathed his last outside the hospitals pharmacy where they had been directed to get some relief drugs before taking him to Wamba Mission Hospital, about 107 kilometres from Maralal town