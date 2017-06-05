5 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Trainspotter #guptaleaks - Christina Aguilera, Nicki Minaj and the Millions of Dollars Earmarked for the Guptavision Awards

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

ANN7 TV's South African of the Year (SATY) Awards 2015, scheduled for 17 October of that year, was billed as the must-see, star-studded event that would finally merge local politics and international celebrity into a big lump of glitter-speckled happiness. Come the ceremony, no international stars showed up to entertain a select group of Gupta family insiders - just a bunch of local A- and B-listers, headlined by the ultimate C-lister: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Here's why no big names performed, despite the fact that ANN7 appeared to have millions of dollars of your money to drop on stars from afar. By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.

'If I'm fake I ain't notice, cause my money ain't.' - Nicki Minaj

On with the biohazard suit, and into the sewerage we go.

As South Africa's greatest ever act of scatological forensics enters its second week, it should come as no surprise that the activities of Oakbay Investments, the Gupta family's primary vehicle of local self-enrichment, play a starring role in many of the e-mails and documents oozing their way into South Africa's consciousness. Oakbay has always been pitched as an empowerment vehicle, with former CEO Nazeem Howa punting the "5,000 jobs" created by their subsidiaries...

South Africa

Easy Ways to Save Water Around the House

It's World Environment Day and the Western Cape continues to battle severe drought. Residents can do their part by… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.