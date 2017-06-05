analysis

ANN7 TV's South African of the Year (SATY) Awards 2015, scheduled for 17 October of that year, was billed as the must-see, star-studded event that would finally merge local politics and international celebrity into a big lump of glitter-speckled happiness. Come the ceremony, no international stars showed up to entertain a select group of Gupta family insiders - just a bunch of local A- and B-listers, headlined by the ultimate C-lister: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Here's why no big names performed, despite the fact that ANN7 appeared to have millions of dollars of your money to drop on stars from afar. By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.

'If I'm fake I ain't notice, cause my money ain't.' - Nicki Minaj

On with the biohazard suit, and into the sewerage we go.

As South Africa's greatest ever act of scatological forensics enters its second week, it should come as no surprise that the activities of Oakbay Investments, the Gupta family's primary vehicle of local self-enrichment, play a starring role in many of the e-mails and documents oozing their way into South Africa's consciousness. Oakbay has always been pitched as an empowerment vehicle, with former CEO Nazeem Howa punting the "5,000 jobs" created by their subsidiaries...