Luanda — New species of the Angolan fauna and flora were presented Sunday in Luanda, during a video of the National Geographic programme team.

The information was provided by the deputy director of the expedition, Adjany Costa, adding that the work allowed the discovery of new species of fauna and flora in the Okavango-Zambezi project area.

"We can highlight the presence of a hippopotamus in areas that were unaware of its existence. The study also revealed new data on the reproduction of a crocodile, in addition to a type of plant that was found and has influences on the ecosystem", she stressed.

She explained that the discovery of endemic plants, new to science, as well as rare species of fish and reptiles, is being analyzed for a more accurate presentation.

The National Geographic expedition began in 2014.