5 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: National Geographic Displays New Species of Angolan Wildlife

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — New species of the Angolan fauna and flora were presented Sunday in Luanda, during a video of the National Geographic programme team.

The information was provided by the deputy director of the expedition, Adjany Costa, adding that the work allowed the discovery of new species of fauna and flora in the Okavango-Zambezi project area.

"We can highlight the presence of a hippopotamus in areas that were unaware of its existence. The study also revealed new data on the reproduction of a crocodile, in addition to a type of plant that was found and has influences on the ecosystem", she stressed.

She explained that the discovery of endemic plants, new to science, as well as rare species of fish and reptiles, is being analyzed for a more accurate presentation.

The National Geographic expedition began in 2014.

Angola

Portugal - African Heroines to Be Portrayed in Exhibition

A documentary and biographical exhibition on "African Heroines in the Liberation Struggle against Portuguese… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.