Blantyre — A bogus doctor had a rude awakening on Friday at lunch hour when the police pounced on him at Malmed Clinic in Blantyre.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a member of staff at Malmed clinic said the 'doctor' Lloyd Chisoso, 36-years old, had earlier applied for a job at the clinic on the post of medical doctor under the name Dr. Alexander Chijuwa.

"Our clinic management called Blantyre District Health Office and the police after they got suspicious of how he was consulting with patients as orientation to the job," said an eye witness in an interview.

The witness further said management was skeptical about his credentials when he said he was District Health Officer (DHO) for Nsanje and they wondered why he would want to work at the clinic.

When contacted, Blantyre DHO Dr. Medson Matchaya confirmed the incident and said he rushed to the clinic because he knows the real Dr. Chijuwa that the bogus doctor was impersonating.

"I was called because our office regulates on behalf of Medical Council of Malawi (MCM) and we normally supervise them. The first thing we check for is the authenticity of the people who are practicing because we do not want to subject people to danger," Matchaya said.

He further said he knows Dr. Alexander Chijuwa, who is much younger than the fake doctor masquerading with forged papers.

"I am surprised how he got all the documents. The registration number is swapped, the Bachelor's Degree paper looks authentic except for the year of graduation," Matchaya said.

Llyoid Chisoso, who hails from Tsikulamowa Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mpando in Ntcheu, is now under the custody of Blantyre Police Station for further questioning.