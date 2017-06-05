Luanda — Recreativo do Libolo of Cuanza Sul (Angola) lost on Sunday to Zesco United FC of Zambia by 0-1 at Levy Muanawasa stadium Ndola city, for the group C?s third round of the cup of the Confederation of African Football.

Also for the same group and round, Al Hilal Elobeid of Sudan and Smouha of Egypt drew one-one on Saturday.

The fourth round will be played on 20 June.

With three points, the Angolan team occupy the last position of the group, led by Zesco United FC of Zambia with six points, followed by Al Hilal Elobeid of Sudan and Egypt's Smouha, both with four points.