Malawi: Pirimiti Hospital Reducing Maternal Deaths

Zomba — The Zomba district health office (DHO) says the endorsement of Pirimiti Health Centre as a referral hospital for maternal cases has managed to reduce maternal deaths in the district.

The office approved Pirimiti to become a referral hospital after the facility met some requirements of handling such cases through a project called Improving Maternal and Newborn Health, which is being implemented by Zomba Research and Development Department (ZARDD).

Disclosure of the positive development was made at a 6th Project Board meeting that ZARDD held on Friday at Annie's Lodge in Zomba where stakeholders, including community leaders, discussed various health issues.

Speaking at the meeting, Zomba district health officer (DHO) Dr. Gift Kawalazira said they decided to make Pirimiti Hospital a referral facility for maternal cases only since it has enough staff and equipment.

"The health centre has enough staff and equipment to conduct caesarean section operations. It also has an ambulance on standby which brings in patients from the surrounding five heath centres," said Kawalazira.

He added that the facility is being monitored and supervised by medical personnel from Zomba Central Hospital.

The five health centers benefiting from Pirimiti Hospital include Matiya, Likangala, Chamba, Ngwelero and Mayaka from Traditional Authorities (T/A) Mwambo, Chikowi and Ngwelero in the district.

In her remarks, ZARDD Health Services Coordinator Arsenia Banda said the maternal health project is also focusing on extending modern family planning methods in all its catchment areas.

Eight bicycle ambulances have already been distributed in eight villages surrounding Pirimiti Health Centre to ease transportation problems.

The project is being implemented with support from Maternity Worldwide and Pirimiti has so far handled 80 referral cases since April this year.