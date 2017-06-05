Ndola — Recreativo do Libolo coach Vaz Pinto lamented Sunday his team's 0-1 loss to Zambian Zesco United FC, for the group C's third round of the Cup of the Confederation of African Football.

Speaking to Angop at the end of the match, Vaz Pinto said that his team made a good game but failed to score the goal opportunities they created.

"The opponent managed to score a goal and won the three points, but our players fought until the end to get a draw", said the coach.

He added that the team will continue working towards achieving the highest number of wins to qualify for the next stage.