Malawi: Parents/Traditional Leader Wrangles Stifle Education Standards

Thyolo — Lack of proper coordination between parents and traditional leaders is said to have contributed to the dwindling education standards at Goliati Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Thyolo.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA), chairperson for the School Based Committee (SBC) at Goliati CDSS Francis Namaya said efforts to promote education standards in the area are proving to be futile as the committee receive passive support from local leaders and parents.

He noted that despite their tireless efforts and passion, they were not receiving much support from both parents and local leaders due to lack of coordination between the two parties.

"It has always been a blame game between the two parties. Each side is pushing the blame to the other for contributing to the dwindling standards of education in the district. We cannot make strides if we keep on doing that," said Namaya.

Namaya gave an example where parents in the area are blaming the local leaders for failing to be exemplary in sending their children to school while the local leaders on the other hand are accusing parents for failing to take responsibility of their children.

Speaking on the same, Head Teacher at the school, Francis Mphepo commended the SBC members for their tireless efforts and passion in sensitizing the community on the need to promote the standards of education in the area.

"The committee is doing a commendable job. However, it needs more support from local leaders and the parents. I therefore call upon parents and traditional leaders to support the committee in their quest to promote basic education," said Mphepo.

Goliati Community Day Secondary School has an enrolment of over 200 students.