5 June 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: MDF Holds Inter Unit Festival At Mafco

By Tione Andsen

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) will host Inter Unit Sports Festival from Monday, June 5 to Thursday June 8, 2017 at Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) in Salima.

In an interview Sunday in Lilongwe, Staff Officer in the Directorate of Training at MDF headquarters, Major Harton Phiri said the festival will be officially opened by the MDF Commander, General Griffin Supuni at 8.00 am.

He said the festiva is expected to end on Thursday at around 2pm with prize presentation ceremony where substantial amounts of money will be given to both individuals and teams.

"The Inter Unit Sports festivals will attract sporting disciplines like football, basketball, volleyball, netball, boxing, hockey, judo, javelin, tag of war, darts, weightlifting, taekwondo, discuss, field and track events," Phiri disclosed.

The Staff Officer explained that the units that will participate in the festival are 1 Malawi Rifles- Cobbe Barracks, 2 Malawi Rifles- Kamuzu Barracks, 3 Malawi Rifles- Moyale Barracks, 9 Malawi Rifles- Changalume, Marine, Parachute, MDF Airwing, Support Battalion, Admin Unit, 11 Malawi Riffles- Chilumba Barracks, Engineers Battalion and Mafco.

"All Units are supposed to converge at Mafco in Salima by Sunday, June 4, 2017 evening in preparation for the festival," Phiri added.

He said the aim of the festival is to promote physical fitness and mental alertness of soldiers.

Last year's overall winners were men from Kaning'ina in Mzuzu, 3 Malawi Rifles- Moyale Barracks.

