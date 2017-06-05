Angola: Inflation Drops in April

Luanda — The monthly inflation rate in April, measured by the Consumer Price Index of the province of Luanda, was 2 percent, against 2.24 percent in March, ANGOP learnt on Friday.
According to a statement from the Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Angola (BNA), produced at the end of the monthly meeting on May 30, for analysis of the main economic indicators, inflation in the last twelve months stood at 36.33 percent, against 37.86 percent in the previous month, reflecting the slowdown in monthly inflation compared to the level recorded in April 2016 of 3.14 percent.