Angola: Inflation Drops in April

A documentary and biographical exhibition on "African Heroines in the Liberation Struggle against Portuguese… Read more »

According to a statement from the Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Angola (BNA), produced at the end of the monthly meeting on May 30, for analysis of the main economic indicators, inflation in the last twelve months stood at 36.33 percent, against 37.86 percent in the previous month, reflecting the slowdown in monthly inflation compared to the level recorded in April 2016 of 3.14 percent.

Luanda — The monthly inflation rate in April, measured by the Consumer Price Index of the province of Luanda, was 2 percent, against 2.24 percent in March, ANGOP learnt on Friday.

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.