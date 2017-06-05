Malawi: Road Accident Claims Boy's Life

Blantyre — A 12 year old boy identified as Isaac Mumderanji lost his life on Friday after he was involved in a fatal road accident at Tumbwe Village along Makanjira-Mangochi Road.

According to Deputy Public Relations Officer (DPRO) for Mangochi Police, Amina Tepani Daudi, the driver of a 3 tonner Toyota Dyna, with South African registration number XTC 789, Mr Nuulani Abdul was driving from the direction of Makanjira heading to Mangochi Boma with several passengers on board.

"Upon arriving at the said area, he lost control of the motor vehicle due to over speeding and swerved to the extreme side of the road and hit a young male pedal cyclist Isaac Mumderanji who was cycling towards the opposite direction," said Daudi.

Following the impact, the cyclist sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

However, the driver and his passengers escaped with minor injuries and his motor vehicle had its offside fender depressed.

The police have since advised drivers to always follow road safety instructions in order to avoid road accidents.

Isaac hailed from Makungwe Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chowe in Mangochi District.