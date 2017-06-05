6 June 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Road Accident Claims Boy's Life

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hamida Assan

Blantyre — A 12 year old boy identified as Isaac Mumderanji lost his life on Friday after he was involved in a fatal road accident at Tumbwe Village along Makanjira-Mangochi Road.

According to Deputy Public Relations Officer (DPRO) for Mangochi Police, Amina Tepani Daudi, the driver of a 3 tonner Toyota Dyna, with South African registration number XTC 789, Mr Nuulani Abdul was driving from the direction of Makanjira heading to Mangochi Boma with several passengers on board.

"Upon arriving at the said area, he lost control of the motor vehicle due to over speeding and swerved to the extreme side of the road and hit a young male pedal cyclist Isaac Mumderanji who was cycling towards the opposite direction," said Daudi.

Following the impact, the cyclist sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

However, the driver and his passengers escaped with minor injuries and his motor vehicle had its offside fender depressed.

The police have since advised drivers to always follow road safety instructions in order to avoid road accidents.

Isaac hailed from Makungwe Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chowe in Mangochi District.

Malawi

Pirimiti Hospital Reducing Maternal Deaths

The Zomba district health office (DHO) says the endorsement of Pirimiti Health Centre as a referral hospital for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.