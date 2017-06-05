Brasilia — The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Brazilian Federal Senate Friday approved a cooperation agreement in the field of Non-Higher Education and training between Brazil and Angola, signed between the two countries.

According to a press release from the Angolan Embassy in Brazil that reached Angop on Sunday, the agreement provides for cooperation in the field of non-executive training, exchange of students, professors and researchers in programmes and projects developed by the ministries of Education of the two nations.

The document, cited by the same source, also provides for the exchange of services, bodies and educational institutions and companies specializing in the training of staff and professional development, extending the elaboration of teaching-pedagogical matters.

The agreement also prescribes the support for the implementation of technological innovation projects in teaching and learning processes, fostering the incorporation of Information and Communication Technologies and distance education techniques into teaching-pedagogical methods.

Presenting the report at the session, chaired by Senator Collor de Mello, Senator Ana Amélia stressed that the instrument is in line with the promotion of the Portuguese language and the approximation between developing countries, particularly with the African continent, by encouraging the quality education.

Senator Ana Amelia took advantage of the circumstance to highlight the engagement of the Angolan ambassador in the management of the process that led to the approval of the Agreement.