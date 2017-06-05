Angola: Councilor of Republic of China in Luanda

Luanda — The State Councilor of the Council of the People's Republic of China, Wang Yong, is since Saturday paying a four-day working visit to Luanda, aimed to strengthen the existing cooperation between the two countries.

Wang Yong is leading a delegation that is holding talks and signing protocols with the Angolan authorities on Monday, June 5, according to a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX), sent to Angop.

Following the work agenda, the State Councilor of the Council of the People's Republic of China will be received in audience by the Vice-President of the Republic, Manuel Domingos Vicente, a meeting that will also take place on Monday.

Wang Yong will also attend the inauguration ceremony of the Bank of China Branch (BOC), an event that will take place at one of the hotel units in the capital city of Luanda.

Visits to Angola's historical-cultural and economic social enterprises are also part of Wang Yong's working agenda, before returning to his country, scheduled for Tuesday, June 6.