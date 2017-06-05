5 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Councilor of Republic of China in Luanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The State Councilor of the Council of the People's Republic of China, Wang Yong, is since Saturday paying a four-day working visit to Luanda, aimed to strengthen the existing cooperation between the two countries.

Wang Yong is leading a delegation that is holding talks and signing protocols with the Angolan authorities on Monday, June 5, according to a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX), sent to Angop.

Following the work agenda, the State Councilor of the Council of the People's Republic of China will be received in audience by the Vice-President of the Republic, Manuel Domingos Vicente, a meeting that will also take place on Monday.

Wang Yong will also attend the inauguration ceremony of the Bank of China Branch (BOC), an event that will take place at one of the hotel units in the capital city of Luanda.

Visits to Angola's historical-cultural and economic social enterprises are also part of Wang Yong's working agenda, before returning to his country, scheduled for Tuesday, June 6.

Angola

Portugal - African Heroines to Be Portrayed in Exhibition

A documentary and biographical exhibition on "African Heroines in the Liberation Struggle against Portuguese… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.