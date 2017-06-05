Angola: Environment Minister Praises National Geographic Work

Luanda — The Environment Minister, Fátima Jardim, said on Sunday in Luanda that research work on the Angolan wildlife and fauna carried out by the National Geographic team in the Okavango-Zambezi project area will allow the discovery of species of the country's biodiversity.

According to the Angolan official, who was speaking on the presentation of a video of this team, which has been working in Angola since 2014, this research enhances the rich nature of the country and will bring effects to the world.

She underscored the collaboration of the US and UK embassies in the challenge of exploiting the vast biodiversity and ecosystems for a better environment.

The minister stated that the Ministry of Environment has trained the technicians of the sector, in order to preserve the balance of biological biodiversity.