South Africa: How Powerful Is Zuma Right Now?

There are many questions swirling in the maelstrom that is South African politics at the moment, that ultimately all lead to 2019, and what will our politics looks like after that. Perhaps the key to almost all of them is the simple query; How powerful is President Jacob Zuma, politically, right now? It is a complex question to answer, because it gets right to the heart of the issues that are shaking our country right now. There are many schools of thought, and certainly no simple response. But it is still an important one to consider. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

On the night of Sunday May 28 the generally middle-class Twitterati went into a small depression. The first reports emerged that President Jacob Zuma had survived yet another national executive committee where a motion of no confidence was raised against him. While most people were expecting this, the NEC was the one place within the ANC that severe action could have been taken against him as a punishment for his reshuffle, and his failure to lead through consultation. And of course, there was an initial publication of the Gupta e-mails that weekend, which suggested that even with pretty solid proof of...