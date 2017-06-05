Talented forward Khama Billiat has now been virtually ruled out of Zimbabwe's opening 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia amid indications from South Africa last night that his club Mamelodi Sundowns have made a U-turn and will not release him and "risk aggravating his injury".

The Warriors will host the Lone Star in the first of their Group G games at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday. Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo Brazzaville are Zimbabwe's other opponents in Group G.

Billiat has been battling to regain fitness following an ankle injury that also saw him miss out on Sundowns' last two Champions League assignments against AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tunisia's Esperance.

The defending African club champions lost 2-1 in the last minute to Esperance of Tunisia at home on Friday. Taha Yassine Khenissi was the hero for Esperance not only opening the scoring but then converted a 90th-minute penalty for the win.

Sibusiso Vilakazi had equalised for Sundowns during the first half, but the injury-weakened hosts lacked the sharpness that won the title for the first time last year.

The win means Esperance top Group C with seven points while Sundowns slumped into third place with four after Ethiopian debutants St George upstaged AS Vita 1-0 in Addis Ababa yesterday to ease into second with five points and the Congolese are still to register a point after three games.

It is against this background that Sundowns are understood to have decided against taking any further risks with Billiat's injury and reportedly opted to hold onto the player despite an earlier pledge by the Brazilians to release the forward to the Warriors this week.

Sources close to the goings on at Sundowns said late last night that the Brazilians had declined to release Billiat and allow the 26-year-old forward a chance to travel to Harare and be assessed by the Warriors medical crew.

"Coach Pitso (Mosimane) has indicated that he will not release the player even to travel to Harare to present the Sundowns medical report. The club had initially agreed to release the player to the Warriors for their own assessments but they are holding on to his passport and chances of him travelling are now slim.

"There is some pressure on Sundowns now to win their next Champions League game and they want to ensure that Khama is fit again in the next two weeks," the sources said.

Warriors interim manager Wellington Mandate however, remained optimistic the player would travel to Harare today to present his medical report to the national team and "let our doctors assess him". Mpandare said he had been in touch with the player who had indicated to him that he was confident of making a dramatic recovery and be fit again to face the Liberians.

"We requested, that Khama brings his medical report and we will do our own assessment. I have also been speaking to the player himself and he is optimistic that he might recover come Sunday but we will stand guided by our doctors on his condition," Mpandare said.

While Billiat's availability continued to be clouded by uncertainty a silver lining shone through the Warriors camp ahead of resumption of their preparations this morning with chief striker Knowledge Mason arriving on Saturday night.

Musona helped his Belgian side KV Oostende to secure a place in next season's Europa League before heading home to once again spearhead the Warriors bid for a place at the 2019 Nations Cup in Cameroon.

Mpandare said Musona's arrival means that only left back Onismor Bhasera was the missing link as he featured for his club SuperSport United in their brave 2-2 draw against TP Mazembe in a Confederation Cup encounter in Lubumbashi yesterday.

"Bhasera will travel back to South Africa with SuperSport United and then proceed to Harare on Tuesday evening," Mpandare said.

The Warriors manager also revealed that Chicken Inn centre back Teenage Hadebe will join camp this morning after missing out the first phase of training last week due to a family bereavement.

Big CAPS United goalkeeper Edmore is also a huge doubt after missing his side's Champions League 4-2 home defeat by Al Ahli Tripoli on Friday because of injury. Mpandare said Sibanda would still report for camp to be assessed by the national team doctors before a decision on him is made.

"But we also have three other goalkeepers (George Chigova, Petros Mhari and Ariel Sibanda) in the event that he does not recover for this game," Mpandare said. It also emerged late last night that Burnley defender Tendai Darikwa and other Engkland based players will not be considered for the Liberia game although coach Norman Mapeza and his technical crew have left the door open for him for future assignments.

Mpandare confirmed as much on the availability of the England players. "Yes, it is true that the England-based players will not be coming for this game. "