South Africa: Amla Unfazed By ODI Milestones

Records are meant to be broken, but Proteas batsman Hashim Amla seems unfazed over his recent One-Day International (ODI) milestones.

Amla smashed his 25th ODI ton against Sri Lanka in their ICC Champions Trophy clash at The Oval on Saturday.

He became the first South African and sixth player overall to hit 25 or more hundreds in ODIs.

The Proteas opener took 151 innings to score his 25 centuries, 11 innings' fewer than the next fastest - Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who took 162 innings.

Prior to this milestone, Amla reached 7 000 runs in one-day cricket against England in the third ODI at Lord's last week.

He became the fastest batsman to reach 7 000 runs, co-incidentally also breaking Kohli's record by 11 innings.

Amla is now the fastest batsman to reach 2 000, 3 000, 4 000, 5 000, 6 000 and now 7 000 ODI runs.

"Yeah, you get away with it afterwards, but you know what these numbers and those types of things have very little relevance in the greater scheme of things," Amla told reporters after the Proteas thrashed Sri Lanka by 96 runs.

"I'm certainly grateful to get some runs and whatever comes with it, but records are meant to broken so there's no sentimental value to it.

"But I'm enjoying it and very grateful and I'll move on."

Amla, who is the 10th ranked one-day batsman, is now also the leading Proteas batsman when it comes to most ODI centuries, moving past skipper AB de Villiers, who has 24.

The Proteas take on Pakistan in their next Champions Trophy group clash on Wednesday (14:30 SA time).

