South Africa: Power, Abuse and Falling On Your Sword

analysis

The politics of power, privilege and patronage has been around since time immemorial.

In his book Corruption and the Decline of Rome, historian Ramsay MacMullen contends: "Bribery and abuses always occurred, of course. But by the fourth and fifth centuries they had become the norm: no longer abuses of a system, but an alternative system in itself. The cash nexus overrode all other ties. Everything was bought and sold: public office including army commands and bishoprics, judges' verdicts, tax assessments, access to authority on every level, and particularly the emperor. The traditional web of obligations became a marketplace of power, ruled only by naked self-interest."

Fast-track to the 20th century and beyond, and not much has changed. In the western world, the US Watergate scandal must stand out. President Richard Nixon was accused of: hindering "justice in the Watergate investigation; wide-ranging abuse of presidential powers, and subversion of constitutional government by defiance of congressional subpoenas". He was forced to resign in disgrace in August 1974.

Reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein from the Washington Post played a critical role for publicly uncovering the details of the Watergate scandal. They contended that "the Watergate bugging incident stemmed from a massive campaign...