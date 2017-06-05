5 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cars Stoned, Roads Blocked in Isipingo Protest

Tagged:

Related Topics

An apparent lack of service delivery led to an early morning protest near the Orient Intersection in Isipingo, south of Durban, police said on Monday.

Around 100 protesters blockaded the M35 road, burning tyres and throwing stones at passing vehicles, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

Gwala said that residents complained of a lack of electricity in the area.

"[There was] no damage or injuries reported. The situation is calm and the police are monitoring the [scene]."

Ethekwini Municipality said it would not comment because it had not received an official memorandum from protesters.

Source: News24

South Africa

Easy Ways to Save Water Around the House

It's World Environment Day and the Western Cape continues to battle severe drought. Residents can do their part by… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.