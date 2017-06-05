South Africa: Cars Stoned, Roads Blocked in Isipingo Protest

An apparent lack of service delivery led to an early morning protest near the Orient Intersection in Isipingo, south of Durban, police said on Monday.

Around 100 protesters blockaded the M35 road, burning tyres and throwing stones at passing vehicles, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

Gwala said that residents complained of a lack of electricity in the area.

"[There was] no damage or injuries reported. The situation is calm and the police are monitoring the [scene]."

Ethekwini Municipality said it would not comment because it had not received an official memorandum from protesters.

