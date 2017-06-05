5 June 2017

South Africa: Junior Boks' Davids Suspended for Two Matches

Junior Springbok flanker Zain Davids was handed a two-match suspension on Monday for striking a player in the team's World Rugby U20 Championship clash against Georgia on Sunday.

Davids received a red card in the 80 th minute of the match, and appeared before a disciplinary committee at the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi on Monday.

The judicial officer, Mike Hamlin, ruled that the act of foul play breached Law 10.4 (a) (striking a player) and imposed a low-end entry point sanction of two matches.

The ruling means that Davids will be available for selection for the last round of matches in the tournament on Sunday, 18 June, which includes the Final.

