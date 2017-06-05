Ghana: Anti-Corruption Groups Turn Heat On Prez Akufo-Addo

A group of five anti-corruption and transparency institutions has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to "expeditiously and transparently" tackle three major corruption scandals that have surfaced since the middle of May 2017.

With more than GHC1.21 billion involved in the said scandals, the group believes these are test cases for President Akufo-Addo's personal promise to "protect the public purse" to become manifest.

The scandals include the alleged withdrawal and appropriation, for individual benefit, of $1.5 million (GHC6.42 million) National Communication Authority (NCA) funds meant for the suppliers of a phone tapping equipment; and the receipt of $1.2 million (approximately GHC5 million) supposed kickback by chief executive of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA). The third relates to the reported involvement of 15 senior officers of the customs division of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the loss of GHC1.2 billion in revenue.

The quintet comprises the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), SEND-Ghana, the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), the Citizens' Movement against Corruption (CMaC) and the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD).

In a statement issued last Friday, the quintet wish to encourage H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remember his promise to protect the public purse and uphold all the laws of Ghana, which includes Article 35(8)" of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Article 35(8) states that 'The State shall take steps to eradicate corrupt practices... '

"In line with this, the aforementioned organizations wish to call on government to expeditiously and transparently address the various corruption allegations that have made the news since 15th of May, 2017."

Sharing of $1.5 million at NCA

The reported $1.5m corruption scandal is said to involve two former officials of the NCA (Mr. Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie, a former Board Chairman and Mr. William Tevie, a former Chief Executive Officer); the former Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Osman; and a private businessman, Mr. George Oppong.

The allegation, which was first reported by the Daily Guide in its May 15th 2017 edition, stated that, the said public officials allegedly withdrew and appropriated, for themselves, $1.5 million meant for the suppliers of a phone tapping equipment.

The GII, SEND-GHANA, GACC, CMaC and CDD indicated that "Subsequently, the Minister for Information on 24th May, 2017 was heard on Joy FM, confirming the allegations. Latest information, including statements of denials from the persons alleged to have been questioned by the BNI, appears to have created confusion in the minds of the public as to what exactly happened."

$1.2 million kickback at GSA

The second issue the quintet has drawn attention to relates to allegations of corruption relating to the former Chief Executive of the GSA, Mr. George Crentsil. He is said to have pocketed an amount of $1.2 million supposedly received as kickback from a construction firm.

GHC1.2 billion revenue missing at GRA

The GII and others are also concerned about reported corruption scandal involving 15 senior officers of the customs division of GRA. The Daily Graphic on 29th May 2017 reported that they were recently arrested for their involvement in the loss of GHC1.2 billion in revenue.

What can be done?

In their statement, "the GII Consortium and its collaborators call on government to make the investigations speedy and transparent to clear every doubt and confusion the various media reports and follow-up denials may have created in the minds of Ghanaians.

"We call on the government and respective anti-corruption agencies as well as relevant state investigative bodies to thoroughly get to the bottom of these matters, apply the rule of law in the investigative process and deal with the matters as the laws of the country demand.

"The Consortium and collaborators are aware of the frantic effort of government to establish the Office of the Special Prosecutor to deal with corruption, however in the interim the Attorney General should be prompted by H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to look into these matters quickly and transparently.

"Such speedy and rule of law approach will contribute to restoring public confidence in the government and the ability of institutions of state to fight corruption and protect the public purse," the group concluded.