Liberia: Law to Make Duazon a City Leaves House for Senate

An Act to make Duazon in Lower Margibi County a city was on last Thursday approved by members of the House of Representatives.

The House Plenary took the decision based on recommendations from its Joint Committees on Judiciary, Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning and Lands, Minds, Energy and Natural Resources.

The Joint Committees recommended the passage of the act on grounds that Duazon has several communities, including R2, Duazon and Boys Town Junction, necessary for the formation of a single corporate entity for the purpose of integrating resources for the enhancement, growth and development, and the socio-economic empowerment of the inhabitants.

The City of Duazon in Margibi County, immediately after the passage of the Act, will be the parcel of land area commencing from the boundary of Montserrado County at the limits of the Paynesville City Corporation, which extends to Boys Town Junction Community and others.

It may be recalled that on Tuesday, May 23, Margibi County District #1 Representative Roland Opee Cooper introduced the Act titled, "The Duazon City Corporation."

Rep. Cooper said the community has about 35,000 inhabitants who have organized themselves into a single entity to enhance their growth and development.

The law has been sent to the Senate for concurrence.