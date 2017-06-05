Gambia: Gamcel/Gamtel Present Ramadan Gifts to Gisc

Gamcel-Gamtel handed over 50 of 25kg bags of sugar to The Gambia Islamic Supreme Council for distribution to beneficiaries within the community.

In the same vein, Gamcel presented a D10,000 cheque to The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council towards the transportation cost of the sugar.

In his remarks, Lamin Fofana, marketing manager at Gamcel/Gamtel, said this was an annual programme that the two companies offered the communities during Ramadan.

"We are happy that this year also God has made it possible for us to gather and witness this presentation of sugar," he said.

He said the objective was to ensure that sugar reach to the Gambian community, adding that Gamcel would also take 26 bags of sugar and distribute it to various Muslims in the country.

For her part, senior marketing officer of Gamcel, MaNyima Cham, said this was a very special month for Muslims.

"We have good relationship with the GSIC which I would like to nurture, and make sure the relationship goes from strength to strength," she said.

In receiving the gifts on behalf of GSIC, 1st Vice president, Alagie Sheriff Badjan, also expressed appreciation to Gamcel for the positive initiatives.

He said all this was geared toward promoting Islam as this is a month of sharing and caring.

He said Gamcel, which is nationally owned, is commendable for ploughing resources back to it community.

The Director of Customer Services at Gamcel, Sarjo Khan, also expressed appreciation and delight to present the Ramadan gifts to the GSIC for onward distribution to the Muslim community.

He said Gamcel has been doing this over the years and thanked the GSIC delegation for accepting their invitation.

Maimuna Savage, an Islamic scholar, thanked Gamcel/ Gamtel for the trust bestowed on them for onward distribution of the sugar.

She said Gamcel has done this every year and thanked them for supporting the less privileged in society.