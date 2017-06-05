Gambia: 'Gambia Needs More Turo Darboes'

The former majority leader at the National Assembly, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, has said that The Gambia needs more people who are as magnanimous and generous as Momodou Turo Darboe to overcome the challenges of food insecurity and poverty.

"Momodou Turo Darboe is very supportive to the needy and the less privileged; he spends millions of dalasi on food and other things to support people and even organisations, and he is not the only rich man in this country but he has heart for humanity," said Mr Jatta, who is now the leader of the opposition APRC party, the party of former president Yahya Jammeh.

He made this remark while presenting foods items and cash, on behalf of Momodou Turo Darboe, to the needy people at the offices of Vision Development Foundation in Churchill's Town on Friday.

He said the month of Ramadan is one of the most important months in the Muslim calendar and Momodou Turo has been doing amazingly well to support the needy and the less privileged by giving them rice, sugar and other things.

"This has lessened the burden of food on many people," Mr Jatta said, adding that path of Momodou Turo is worthy and commendable and that every rich man should emulate him.