5 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: 'Gambia Needs More Turo Darboes'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdoulie Nyockeh

The former majority leader at the National Assembly, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, has said that The Gambia needs more people who are as magnanimous and generous as Momodou Turo Darboe to overcome the challenges of food insecurity and poverty.

"Momodou Turo Darboe is very supportive to the needy and the less privileged; he spends millions of dalasi on food and other things to support people and even organisations, and he is not the only rich man in this country but he has heart for humanity," said Mr Jatta, who is now the leader of the opposition APRC party, the party of former president Yahya Jammeh.

He made this remark while presenting foods items and cash, on behalf of Momodou Turo Darboe, to the needy people at the offices of Vision Development Foundation in Churchill's Town on Friday.

He said the month of Ramadan is one of the most important months in the Muslim calendar and Momodou Turo has been doing amazingly well to support the needy and the less privileged by giving them rice, sugar and other things.

"This has lessened the burden of food on many people," Mr Jatta said, adding that path of Momodou Turo is worthy and commendable and that every rich man should emulate him.

Gambia

Ecomig Forces Allegedly Shoot Protesters, Kill One and Injure Nine At Kanilai

In what started as a peaceful demonstration at Kanilai, the home village of former President Yahya Jammeh by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.