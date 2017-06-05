5 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: AMRC Takes Over Collection of Nawec's Debts

The Assets Management and Recovery Corporation (AMRC) wishes to inform the general public especially debtors of NAWEC that the Government of the Republic of The Gambia has invoked the AMRC Act as Amended and granted approval for the Assets Management and Recovery Corporation (AMRC) to henceforth recover the debts owed to NAWEC by both the Public and Private Institutions with effect from the date hereof.

Those Public and Private Institutions affected will be contacted and are urged in advance to cooperate with the AMRC in the discharge of its statutory mandate.

Consequently, the affected debtors' account would now be managed by the AMRC and all the payments for the settlement of their debts should be directly paid into the AMRC/NAWEC Special Account.

AMRC MANAGEMENT

