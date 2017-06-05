Gambia: Unique FM Radio Commences EU-Unesco Training Project

Unique FM Radio commenced a ten-day EU/ UNESCO in-house training project to build capacity among Gambian journalists in doing their work effectively last Thursday.

In his welcoming remarks, Cecil Campbell, aka DJ Mysterious, Program Manager of Unique FM Radio, said the training was very important for them.

He said it was the first time for the station to conduct such training and hoped the ten-day training would benefit all of them because they would learn new things.

"We at Unique FM Radio are very grateful and we thank EU/ UNESCO for helping The Gambian media to upgrade their skills," he said.

San Mendy, who spoke on behalf of the GPU President, said he was delighted for The Gambia Press Union School of Journalism to be associated with the training, which was geared towards building the capacity of journalists and media workers.

Papa Njie, Project Coordinator, said he was there to do the opening statement as the Project Coordinator for EU/ UNESCO media capacity building project for Gambian media houses.

He thanked the EU and UNESCO for giving Gambians the opportunity to equip themselves.

He also thanked The Gambia Press Union because this was not the first time people were trained to become better journalists.

He said as a project coordinator, his role was to make sure that the training that was being conducted was done properly.

At the end of the process media houses take reports to UNESCO so that they are able to move forward and advance a second phase.

"I want to emphasise the important role that The Gambian media plays in the development of the country," he said.