Gambia: Hawks Crowned FF Cup Champions

Hawks FC were crowned 2016/2017 champions of The Gambia Football Federation FF in the cup final played on Friday night.

They beat Real De Banjul FC 7-6 in a post-match penalty shootout following a 1-all draw in regulation time, at the final played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The well- attended football final was graced by GFF president Lamin Kaba Bajo, GFF secretary General Abass Bah as well as sports personalities, dignitaries and fans.

Lamin Chatty could have opened the scores for Hawks FC, but his powerful shot cannoned off the bar in the 5th minute of the game.

Real De Banjul opened the scores through Yankuba Jarju in the 11th minute after capitalizing from a defensive blunder to put the ball passed goalkeeper Adama Gassama. Shortly after the interval Yankuba Jarju could have made it 2-0, but his brilliant shot was parried away by skipper Adama Gassama.

The game was halted after 26 minutes due to a power failure which lasted over 15 minutes.

Lamin Chatty could have leveled the scores, but his shot went inches over the bar in the 27th minute of the encounter. The first half ended 1-nil in favor of Real De Banjul.

After the resumption, the Hawk's head coach made three changes. Within moments, Real De Banjul had a man, Alfusainey Camara, sent off by referee Bakary Papa Gassama for a second bookable offense.

Hawks FC leveled the scores through Matarr Badjie after he capitalized on an Eliyassa Sanyang cross to head home ensuring the game ended 1-all in regulation time and proceeded to a penalty shootout, which ended 7-6 in favor of Hawks FC.

As winners, Hawks FC received a giant trophy and a cash prize of D150, 000, while Real De Banjul pocketed a consolation prize of D100, 000 as runners-up.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the game, Ansu Fatty, head coach of Hawks FC, thanked his players for a brilliant display, pointing out that, they finished a bit low in league standings which was why they decided to concentrate on the FF cup.

He added that all their technical and tactical plans worked very well. He therefore described the final as their best display of the season.

Fatty went on to congratulate his technical staff, the executive and the supporters for a job well done, and also called on them to keep their heads high heading into next year.

Alhagie Sey, the Real De Banjul head coach thanked his players for playing extremely well, adding that luck was not on their side. Sey thanked the management and staff of Real De Banjul for their support over the years.