Gambia: Court Hands Down Two Sentence Choices to Drug Convict

Sibanorr Narcotics Court last week handed down two sentence choices on a man who was found guilty of drug possession.

Magistrate Lamin E. Bittaye convicted Landing Jarju and sentenced him to either pay a fine of D15, 000 or a year imprisonment.

Mr. Jarju was charge of being found in possession of 20 kilograms and 218 grams of cannabis on 17 April, 2017, at Bullock, Foni Bintang district.

Jarju in his mitigation plea said it was hardship that led him to involve in dealing drugs. "For my family to survive, your worship, I don't know what to engage in because I didn't have a job so I mistakenly found myself as a drug trafficker. I'm a first time offender and this will be the last, I promised."