5 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Court Hands Down Two Sentence Choices to Drug Convict

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isatou M. Ceesay

Sibanorr Narcotics Court last week handed down two sentence choices on a man who was found guilty of drug possession.

Magistrate Lamin E. Bittaye convicted Landing Jarju and sentenced him to either pay a fine of D15, 000 or a year imprisonment.

Mr. Jarju was charge of being found in possession of 20 kilograms and 218 grams of cannabis on 17 April, 2017, at Bullock, Foni Bintang district.

Jarju in his mitigation plea said it was hardship that led him to involve in dealing drugs. "For my family to survive, your worship, I don't know what to engage in because I didn't have a job so I mistakenly found myself as a drug trafficker. I'm a first time offender and this will be the last, I promised."

Gambia

Ecomig Forces Allegedly Shoot Protesters, Kill One and Injure Nine At Kanilai

In what started as a peaceful demonstration at Kanilai, the home village of former President Yahya Jammeh by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.