Gambia: Unfortunate Kanilai Incident

It's rather very unfortunate for the alleged peaceful demonstration in Kanilai, ending with one death and nine others allegedly sustained injuries as a result of reactions from security personnel on ground, handling the matter.

Though accusing fingers were pointed at the ECOMIG soldiers for firing live bullets on the said protesters, out to demand what they called "removal of heavy security presence in Foni, especially Kanilai" and its satellite villages. Relevant authorities, including public relations officer of the Gambia Armed Forces, minister of Interior and that of Information and Communications, all affirmed ongoing investigations into the matter and such report would be made public.

Right to peaceful demonstration, association and assembly is provided under section 25 of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia, Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other legal instruments at both domestic and international level. The exercise of these rights are promoted and protected at all time, provided they are devoid of armed and violence.

Again Public Order Act, made similar provisions for the right to peaceful demonstration. It also made provisions to secure permit for such peaceful demonstrations, aimed at maintenance of peace and security for not only the country, but inclusive participants of such demonstration and humanity at large.

Once the right to peaceful demonstration is met, it must be respected by all, regardless of the circumstances, including the cited Kanilai protest at hand. We are equal before the law, as contained in Article 10 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, section 5 of the Criminal Code, Laws of The Gambia among other legal citations.

The ECOMIG Forces are in the country for peacekeeping mission in accordance with international law, the ECOWAS Treaty in particular. They have to respect such laws and laws of The Gambia. In the same vein, it would be criminal and unfortunate for anyone, including Gambians to undermine and abuse their presence in the country, especially where such presence is deemed to have the interest and welfare of the country and her people.