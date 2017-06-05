Gambia: Livestock Owners Expressed Concern Over Increasing Cross Border Theft

Ebrima Jallow, president of the National Livestock Owners Association (NLOA) has raised concern over the increasing theft cases affecting their livestock, mostly around The Gambia-Senegal borders, and called on the Agriculture minister to help them arrest the situation.

He said their cattle and related assets are no longer save due to increasing theft cases in The Gambia, towards neighbouring Senegalese borders of Cassamance.

Mr. Jallow was speaking during recent meeting with The Gambia Agriculture minister at the Conference Hall of the Governor's office in West Coast Region, in which he disclosed that there was increase cattle theft in The Gambia, especially around the borders with neighbouring Senegal.

The Gambia is like a tone surrounded by Senegal in three parts, except in the South where the Atlantic Ocean lies.

Mr. Jallow said many of the bandits are entering into the country in the name of democracy, but noted that since then, there have been increasing theft cases in the country.

Modou Sowe, secretary general of the NLOA, for his part, narrated frequent accidents along the highways claiming lives of cattle.

He also said some people used to poison the drinking water of their animals which claims lives of their livestock.

Dr. Duto Fofana, director general of Livestock said since the declaration of democracy in The Gambia he has been hearing theft cases from Kombo to the Foni, noting that democracy does not empower anyone to disrespect law and order.