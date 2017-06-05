Gambia: Mad Foundation Extends Support to Bwiam Hospital, Schools

MAD Foundation, a U.K.-based charity recently extended benevolence in the form of hospital equipment, educational materials, sporting gears, among others, to Bwiam General Hospital, St. Edwards Nursery, Lower and Upper Basic schools as well as Fatima Senior Secondary School in the West Coast Region.

The donated items included wheelchairs, crotches, books, jerseys, footballs, football boots, goal post nets, trophies, school bags, toys, rackets for tennis and badminton, reading books among others, worth over D150, 000. Established three months ago, the U.K. charity's main objective is to assist the less privileged and vulnerable groups in The Gambia.

Speaking at the various presentations held at Bwiam, Pa Harry Jammeh, legal adviser of Mad Foundation spoke at length on the significance of the gesture, recalling that the foundation was established some months ago to enhance the livelihood of less privileged and vulnerable groups in the country.

The foundation, according to him, initially concentrated in communities within the Greater Banjul area, with their first donation made to Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Centre.

According to him, as time went on, they felt it appropriate to spread their generosity to other parts of the country, thus their latest intervention in the Fonis.

Jammeh observed that a hospital like Bwiam General Hospital needs support and that was why they decided to assist them with some items.

For his part, Danny Berwick, the president of MAD Foundation, spoke about their aims, which he said are to help make a difference in the lives of the people of this country, saying they have the connection to bring materials to The Gambia to improve the lives of the people.

"Our target group is anyone who needs help and we hope to continue the gesture in years to come".

The acting deputy CEO of Bwiam General Hospital, Kaddy Jammeh hailed the donors for their foresight. "The items you donated to us today may be small in your eyes, but to us at the hospital is immense as the most important thing is the intention Mad Foundation had for us. We have seen lot of communicable diseases now, which include hypertension, and it has complications like stroke. Therefore, those people with the disease will need wheelchairs and crotches to move about. We want to assure you that the items would be put to good use," Mrs. Jammeh assured.

Other speakers include, Pierre Sylva, vice principal Fatima Senior Secondary School, Domingo A.S. Mendy, head teacher of St. Edwards Lower Basic and Kaddy Gomez, headmistress of St. Edwards Nursery Schools, who all expressed delight with the move.