Gambia: Pw2 Testifies in Drug Trial

Demba Jallow, narcotics officer attached at the Sibanor Drug Enforcemenr Office last Thursday testified as second prosecution witness in a drug trial against Musa Boyo and Kalilu Sillah before Magistrate Lamin E. Bittaye at the Sibanorr Narcotics Court.

The men are facing charges of conspiracy and possession of prohibited drugs for the purpose of drug trafficking.

They are said to have been found in possession of 5kg and 240grams of cannabis on 10th April, 2017 at Somita Police Check Point.

Mr. Jallow said in his testimony that he was on duty at the Sibanor Police Station on April 10, when he received a phone call from his boss, Kalilu Beyai that the first prosecution witness had informed him that there was a pickup vechicle with UTG registration number suspected to be carrying drugs.

"I took the station vehicle with one of my colleagues and went to Somita check point." he said

He said when they arrived at the check point, he met NCA3 Momodou Ceesay and after some minutes, they saw the suspected pickup coming towards them. "All the necessary preparations were made before the vechicle arrives," he said.

According to him, when the vehicle arrived, the driver suspected that the narcotics officers were present. "Your worship, the driver refused to stop at the check point. He drove on high speed and passed us and drove into a shop and caused a very serious accident," Jallow explained.

He said both accused persons sustained serious injuries in the accident but they were arrested and first taken to to hospital for treatment and few days later, they were caution and charged.

The case is adjourned to Tuesday for Mr. Jallow to be cross-examined.